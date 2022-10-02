6 penny sign

Citizens wanting to learn more about the proposed 6th Penny initiative and the projects included in it are encouraged to visit the Specific Purpose Tax page on the County’s website at www.sweetwatercountywy.gov. The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov.8. 

 

 

 Photo Courtesy of City of Green River

GREEN RIVER -- With absentee voting for this year’s general election having begun on Sept. 23, city officials in Green River are sharing information to help residents understand the proposals within the Specific Purpose Tax initiative that will be included on the ballot this November.

Along with the city of Rock Springs, towns of Granger, Superior, Wamsutter, Bairoil, and Sweetwater County, the city of Green River has put forth a list of basic infrastructure projects to be funded through an optional one percent sales and use tax, commonly called the 6th Penny. To complete these specific projects, the city of Green River would receive $22,027,627 out of a total of $83,511,570 that would be raised if the initiative is approved.

