SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the upcoming blizzard in view, residents are on high alert.
According to a press release from Stephen Core, communications administrator for the city of Green River, in preparation for the forecasted blizzard, the City of Green River has announced that city hall will open at 10 a.m. and the Green River Recreation Center will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department plow team will focus on keeping the police department and fire department facilities cleared. City plow crews will follow the city-wide plow plan and will get to residential streets once primary streets have been plowed.
The city of Green River will send out updated information as warranted.
Mayor Pete Rust said, “If the blizzard materializes as forecast, I would encourage folks to stay inside, be very careful if you go out and shovel snow, to dress warm and not to stay out too long.”
Rust suggests that people should not stay outside for more than 30 minutes.
“Take care of your animals and don’t drive if you don’t have to,” he added.
Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson hopes the blizzard will go a different direction.
“With luck, the majority of the storm will skirt around us,” said Mickelson. “If not, keep to essential travel, stay warm and thank our streets department and emergency responders as they work to keep our main roads open and take care of our safety in difficult situations.”
According to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department, with the threat of impending winter weather over the next 36 to 48 hours, the Rock Springs Police Department and the city of Rock Springs would like to remind residents of the following:
● Plows will begin running once snow accumulation has started, please avoid all unnecessary travel to help the plows accomplish their jobs.
● Please avoid parking on the street if you are able, this allows the plows better access to roadways.
● Do not plow snow from private property into the roadway.
● If you are inexperienced with winter travel, allow yourself more time to get between your destinations. It is also wise to carry a winter weather emergency kit with you.
● Rock Springs will have an increased number of semi-truck drivers parked within the city until I-80 has reopened. Please be patient with the drivers.
RSPD will continue to monitor the weather and update as needed. If local travel conditions deteriorate, RSPD will post a travel advisory via their Facebook page. As always, please be aware of the weather and travel conditions and stay home when possible.
Paul Kauchich, director of engineering, operations and public services said that the City of Rock Springs will handle this storm in the same fashion as any other event.
“We will follow the city's Snow and Ice Control Plan. That being said, every storm is unique and may require some deviation from the plan and for us to move operations as necessary. Factors in deciding this include snow accumulation, which can differ greatly across the city, wind, temperature, etc.”
Kauchich added, “City Streets Department employees will be working throughout the storm to maintain the roads the best we can with what resources we have available.”
The Snow and Ice Control Plan can be viewed on the City of Rock Springs website, rswy.net.
According to the city’s website, the city normally fields four snowplow trucks, operating around the clock if necessary and within operator safety measures and budgetary constraints. With over 108 Miles (280 Lane Miles) of streets, their first priority must be the main arterial/collector streets providing access to emergency services, major community centers and schools. As with most communities in Wyoming, the city does not have the resources to plow residential streets on a routine basis.
During a winter storm event, the main objective is to keep the major city streets passable, within the limitations imposed by climatological conditions, the availability of resources, and environmental concerns. After the storm event, if the above constraints allow, the city will try to plow residential areas as needed to make them passable. A “passable roadway” is defined as a roadway surface that is free from drifts, snow ridges, and as much ice and snow pack as is practical and can be traveled safely at reasonable speeds. A “passable roadway should not be confused with “dry pavement” or “bare pavement” which is essentially free of all ice, snow, and any moisture from shoulder to shoulder. This “dry/bare pavement” condition may not exist for days or weeks, depending on the weather conditions. The definition of “reasonable speed” is considered a speed that a vehicle can travel without losing traction. During and immediately following a winter storm event, a reasonable speed will most likely be much lower than the posted or normal speed limit. Motorists can expect some inconvenience and will be expected to modify their driving practices to suit roadway conditions. The capability of the city will decrease when subsequent winter storm events happen at a frequency where it is not possible to obtain passable roadway conditions and subsequently bare pavement between events. The severity of a winter storm event, roadway/ambient temperatures, wind, and available resources along with other factors will dictate how soon passable roadway conditions and subsequently bare pavement can be obtained.
What You Can Do To Help:
• Park your vehicle off the street where possible. Park in garages, driveways or on low priority streets whenever possible. This allows more room for the plows to operate, decreases the chance of your vehicle being hit by other sliding vehicles, and will protect your vehicle from being buried by snow banks built from plowed snow.
• DO NOT Shovel the snow from your driveway and sidewalks into the roadways. One it is illegal and against city ordinance. Two, it will decrease the depth of those cursed windrows that are plowed across your driveway.
• On days during and after a storm event, please do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Less traffic on the roadways means fewer mishaps and accidents and will allow the snow control operations to be performed with less conflict.