snow 2023

Snow begins to pile up on roadways, such as Westridge Court in Rock Springs, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

 Rocket Miner Photos by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the upcoming blizzard in view, residents are on high alert.

According to a press release from Stephen Core, communications administrator for the city of Green River, in preparation for the forecasted blizzard, the City of Green River has announced that city hall will open at 10 a.m. and the Green River Recreation Center will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

