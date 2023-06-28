EIO Band

Kicking off the annual tradition, the EIO Band will take the stage and greet event-goers with catchy tunes at the 2023 International Days in Bunning Park on Saturday, July 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to discover cultural diversity at the annual Rock Springs International Day on Saturday, July 8, in Bunning Park.

The day kicks off with a $4 breakfast, which is pancakes and sausage, from The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Attendees could have a cup of coffee for $1 more.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus