ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to discover cultural diversity at the annual Rock Springs International Day on Saturday, July 8, in Bunning Park.
The day kicks off with a $4 breakfast, which is pancakes and sausage, from The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Attendees could have a cup of coffee for $1 more.
The line-up for the day includes the following:
10 a.m. - Dave Pedri and the EIO Band
11 a.m. - Hot House West
12 p.m. - Viva Peru Dance
1 p.m. - Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani
2 p.m. - Dave Pedri and the EIO Band
3 p.m. - Grupo Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah
4 p.m. - Hot House West
5 p.m. - Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani
6 p.m. - Grupo Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah
7 p.m. - Viva Peru Dance
8 p.m. - Angus Mohr
Kayla Manniko, vendor chairperson for International Days, said, “I love working with individuals, non-profits, and businesses to bring diversity to the event.”
She added, “Vendors work so hard in preparing for the big day and come prepared with offerings to over 8,000 people in one day!”
Vendors at this year’s International Days include:
- Actors’ Mission
- Amber Marie Studios
- American Legion Post 24 Family
- Andra Bragg (baked goods)
- Auffue Waffle
- Beaded Dreams
- Beta Sigma Phi
- Big Guy Tie Dye
- Bitter Sweet Bombshells
- Boschetto’s
- Buffalo 44 Pizza
- Cornman’s Kettle Corn
- Cream on the Moove
- Cub Scout Pack
- Equality State Policy Center
- Finer Things Mobile Express
- First Congregational Church of Rock Springs
- Food for Thought
- Froggy Crafts Ruth Howe
- Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Rock Springs
- Hutt’s Texas Style Barbecue
- Jack’s Crepes
- Jennabug’s Crafts N’ Creations
- Jeovana Piedra Mexican Snacks
- Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs
- Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets and Embroidery
- L-Rod's Custom Creations, Paparazzi Jewelry
- Maggie Springs
- Maria Valadez
- Missy Xo Designs
- Mr. Joe Hot Sauce
- Natalia W- homemade jewelry
- Native Sun
- Navajo Tacos
- National Society Daughters of American Revolution
- Origami Owl
- Papa Murphy’s
- Playfully Quaint
- Red Desert Humane Society
- Rock Springs Box Art
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce
- Rock Springs Historical Museum
- Sandra Zarate
- Sclerosis Society & Parkinson’s Foundation
- Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar
- Sinful by Jamie – baked goods
- Sinfully Sweet
- Sweetwater County Child Development Center
- Sweetwater County Democratic Party
- Sweetwater County Historical Museum
- Sweetwater County Republican Party
- Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism
- The Blind Cactus
- Tiger Rhythm Dance Team
- Tips Kitchen
- Tona Mama’s Kitchen
- T-Rods Custom Creations
- Ugly Ivan’s Exotics Rescue
- Victor Hiler State Farm
- Whisler Chevrolet
- White Mountain Primitive (Jewelry)
- Women’s Club of Sweetwater County
- Wyoming Army National Guard
- Wyoming Glassware and more
- Wyoming Miner’s Hospital Board
According to Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, the community “has come together to celebrate the many pieces that, together, make the strong cloth that is Rock Springs” since 1924.
“As once they gathered and said, ‘As light begets light, so love begets love the world around,’ each in the language of their homeland, we, too, are charged with celebrating the many cultures that came together in our high desert under the auspices of our great nation,” Mickelson said. “We are right to be proud of our heritage and demonstrate that through this outstanding festival put together through the work of many and enjoyed by many.