ROCK SPRINGS – The Black Butte High School seniors celebrated their accomplishments on Monday, May 23 in Western Theater at Western Wyoming Community College.
Principal Bryant Blake was focusing on his “Back to the Future” pop heroes when he thought about the Class of 2022.
“We were able to obtain a normalcy this year that we hadn’t been able to for the past few years,” said Blake. “This year, we can easily look forward to what’s to come rather than constantly looking over our shoulders and wondering what’s coming next that may derail the futures we hope for.”
He added, “Having a year of normalcy has allowed us to focus on what truly matters. We’ve all worked so hard to overcome these obstacles.”
He told the graduates, “While I wish we didn’t have them in the first place, your perseverance through it all demonstrates how strong you will continue to be.”
“As Doc Brown from ‘Back to the Future’ had said, ‘Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads,’” Blake quoted.
“This is so true for this graduating class. You don’t need others to define your futures because you’re already doing a fine job defining your own.”
He noted that every senior who started the school year is graduating from Black Butte High School.
Two juniors, Chandler Bournazian and Dyllan Callahan, are also graduating.
Callahan wants to be an electrician.
Bournazian said that he “will be glad to be out of school” so he can focus on working full-time with a roofing company.
Carol Jelaco, chairwoman of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board of trustees, expressed how proud the board is of the graduates.
“I couldn’t be happier for them. Those diplomas are well-deserved,” Jelaco shared.
She added, “Having 100% of seniors graduating is an accomplishment and is a goal for every school.
“It’s a lot of hard work by the students and educators. They should be applauded.
“It’s the first step to the rest of their lives.”
The commencement speaker was graduate Quincy Stewart.
“We are not identical,” said Stewart. “We even decorated our own caps and truly made them our own. More substantially, we are all unique and looking forward to exciting futures.
“We’ve gone to a school that allows us to be ourselves.”
Stewart has overcome social anxiety and gained independence as a student at Black Butte High.
“I’m more comfortable in larger groups and I can drive myself to college,” she pointed out. “The reason I stayed is that this school sees us as the individuals we truly are.
“Even though my four years are up, I haven’t outgrown Black Butte. It’s the school that has grown with me.”
Blake presented the senior awards to the following graduates:
Most Improved Senior - Anna Myers
Outstanding Academic Achievement - Quincy Stewart
The Black Butte graduating class of 2022 has the potential of receiving $634,860.00 in scholarship funds this year.
Graduate Elizabeth Jensen is hoping to start her career in Rock Springs.
“I really enjoy interior design,” said Jensen. “We do a lot of projects at home and I think it would be fun to do as a profession.”
She added, “I think it would be a good thing to offer in our community.”
Jensen’s mother, Janine said, “She is a fantastic, bright young lady who will go far.”
The graduates had the opportunity to choose who they would like to award them their diplomas during the ceremony. Some graduates chose their parents, grandparents, favorite educator, sibling or best friend.
Jensen picked her aunt Debbie Jensen to present the diploma to her.
Art instructor Shari Kumer introduced the graduates and the individuals awarding them their diplomas.
The following Black Butte High School graduates are as follows:
- Kira Ackerman
- Jerricka Ainge
- Anden Asper
- Alan Balderas
- Chandler Bournazian
- Dyllan Callahan
- Bryson Dick
- Myles Harper
- Conner Howe
- Isaac Hruska-Sain
- Timberland Jefferies
- Elizabeth Jensen
- Gabriel Maestas
- Ayden Markisich
- Alyssa Martinez
- Stephanie Martinez-Ortiz
- Hailey Merrifield
- Anna Myers
- Tyson Norton
- Lucia Santamaria
- Ashley Smith
- Quincy Stewart
- Luke Walker