ROCK SPRINGS — The Young at Heart Community Center hosted their inaugural Green Fair on Friday, April 22, in celebration of Earth Day.
Event organizer Jaime Loredo said that it has taken a while to get the event up and running.
“I’ve been wanting to get this going for a couple of years, but it’s taken a bit due to COVID-19,” Loredo said. “Even since I was a kid, I’ve always felt like Earth Day is super important and people should celebrate it every day.
“I feel like it’s a good opportunity to make more people aware of how important it is to keep our planet clean, conserve energy and things like that.”
During the event, a grounds clean up took place as well as a shred event.
“AARP is sponsoring the 307 Shredding truck. People can come by with their important documents and dispose of them safely by shredding them,” Loredo said.
Misty Wilson, book keeper at Young at Heart, also decided to lend a helping hand and volunteer during the event.
“I decided to help out because it’s such a good cause. The event that Jamie created helps make us more aware of all of the beautiful landscape that we have and the importance of keeping it clean is a great idea,” Wilson said. “Trash can get caught in the sage brush and it’s important to do our part to help clean it up.”
Young at Heart’s executive director Rachelle Morris said that the event provided the opportunity for people in the community to safely dispose of important documents.
“This is our first time doing it and the shred event is huge for us. So many people have important documents that need to be shredded and this gives them a safe opportunity to discard them,” Morris said. “The event is also a great reason to clean up our area and take care of our building and planet, making sure that we’re maintaining what we’ve been given. We’re grateful to the community for everything that they’ve given us.”