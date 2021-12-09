...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM today to 5 AM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is
expected from midday today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
GREEN RIVER -- The Green River City Council rejected one bid and accepted another at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The meeting was kicked off by a presentation given by a representative from CLIMB Wyoming, a non-profit organization that assists low-income mothers with career training in order to become successful.
According to Sweetwater County area program director Brittany Gray, a CNA program is currently available to those who are interested in a career in the medical field.
“Women will get into the program to ease the burden of the pandemic and become self-sufficient,” said Gray.
Green River resident and CLIMB graduate Stormie Prime expressed her appreciation for CLIMB during the meeting. She joined CLIMB in 2018.
Prime said after she got help for her alcohol addiction, she had to figure out what the next step would be, especially as a single mother during the pandemic.
“I didn’t know where to start,” she said. “Then I joined CLIMB. They changed my life.
“They’re awesome.”
She added, “Life for me is better. I drive a mixer truck and even train women from CLIMB.”
The council congratulated Prime on making the transition.
“I’m a big fan of CLIMB,” Councilman Jim Zimmerman shared. “Good job, ladies.”
“They help women gain stability and security in their lives,” Councilwoman Sherry Bushman mentioned.
After the presentation by Gray, bids for the Wastewater Facility Project were discussed at the meeting. Since each of the bids exceeded the total funds available for the project by a significant amount, the council agreed to reject these bids.
The council discussed the bid for the sale of municipal property for Lincoln School Addition Tracts B and C.
While Zimmerman said that he didn’t oppose the bid, he still expressed some concerns regarding the property lines. Green River Public Works director Mark Westenskow mentioned that there shouldn’t be issues fixing the property lines.
There was an ongoing discussion regarding the city’s authorization of the development plan before taking a vote on the bid.
The council ultimately accepted the bid in the amount of $70,000 for the 29 single-family residential lots.