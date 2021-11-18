MISSOULA, MONTANA – Former Green River High School soccer star Taylor Stoeger has finished her final season as a collegiate athlete and recalls her youth as the start of her road to becoming a student-athlete at the University of Montana.
“I think I started playing at the age of three,” Stoeger said with a slight smile on her face. “My parents put me into it and as time went on, I just fell in love with the game. I knew I wanted soccer to be in my future when I started to travel for it and really started to compete.”
During high school, Stoeger was already ahead of schedule in terms of her development as she played for the varsity Lady Wolves women’s soccer team for all four years.
The Green River native recalls her fondest memory while donning a Lady Wolves soccer jersey.
“We only made the state tournament in two of the four years I was there and that was a big accomplishment for us,” she said.
Stoeger never had a “dream school” growing up so her main concern during her recruiting process was to find a school that had her programs. For her undergraduate degree, she went in for communication sciences and disorders and her master’s program is speech language pathology.
“Coming out of high school I didn’t have any division 1 schools looking at me,” Stoeger said of her recruiting process. “I didn’t even really know how to do the recruiting process, honestly. It made it more difficult that the Green River program wasn’t that successful.”
When Stoeger made the decision to take her talents to Laramie County Community College, everyone quickly realized that they had a gem on their hands. Stoeger, who also exceled at basketball in high school, tallied 31 goals and 29 assists in her two years as a Lady Golden Eagle. She helped the team to a 29-9 record and made the NJCAA national tournament both years.
For Stoeger, this wasn’t enough. She knew way before she was piercing shots in the back of the net at Laramie that she wanted to play for a Division 1 school in a few years.
“The success of the program really helped. I knew that in two years I wanted to go somewhere else and continue playing. I remember after the national tournament in Alabama I got a lot of looks from schools that came to watch the tournament. With the help of coaches and my parents I put together highlight videos and sent a lot of emails to surrounding schools in the area that I thought I’d want to go to.”
Stoeger reiterated that she first looked for a school that had her program then if they had a competitive soccer team.
“That is how I found Montana,” Stoeger said with excitement. “I never been to Missoula, but I heard a lot of great things about the area. I decided to reach out to the coach, and he had just got the job at the time, and he won the conference his first year. He had a mutual interest in me, and the rest is history.”
When Stoeger got to Missoula she found out quickly that she would have to earn every minute that she intended to play.
“My transition to Laramie to Montana was definitely harder,” Stoeger said without hesitation. “I felt more comfortable with the skills I had from high school at the junior college level but my first year at Montana was rough. I had to get use to the speed of the game and the physicality. I had to get used to people being stronger and faster than me because I was used to being the biggest and strongest ones of the field. Division 1 is a whole new level and the coaching staff really helped me get up to speed for my second year here.”
Stoeger played and started in all of the 11 games during her spring senior season and made a huge difference. She was more efficient in the less games she played, as she scored three more goals than the previous year, along with two game-winning goals.
She also netted two goals against Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament to win the tournament. After her heroics, she was voted MVP of the Big Sky Conference tournament. Stoeger also calls this her “favorite game” playing for the University of Montana.
After this season, Stoeger was awarded a fifth year and had to prepare for her final year at the University of Montana that was kicking off only in the matter of four months.
“It was tough,” Stoeger said when recalling how COVID affected her athletic career. “I’d say the hardest part was our team trying to stay at a high level. It was a long time without games, and it was challenge to stay focused and motivated. We had to stay in our little bubble, and we had a lot of classes over zoom. There was even a rule where we weren’t allowed to be in groups of 10, so we had to split a lot of people up and train at different times.”
Unfortunately, Stoeger did test positive for COVID last January after Christmas break. She still doesn’t know where she could have caught it from, but she had no symptoms.
Through all the adversity that COVID brought, Stoeger didn’t let it affect her as she finished her fifth year with a bang, posting career highs across the board. She started in all 20 of the games that she played and scored 7 goals and had 4 assists along with 3 game-winning goals.
When quizzed about how she would like to be remembered now that her collegiate soccer career has come to an end, Stoeger says she would like everyone to know that she was a player that just had fun.
“The biggest part for me was enjoying every moment of it. A lot of my coaches and teammates tell me that I’m always smiling at a practice or game. I love every part of soccer, the good and bad days. I never took it for granted because I knew one day it could come to an end.”
As for what is next, like any other Sweetwater County alumnus, Stoeger is of course focusing on her studies.
“Going overseas was talked about but for now I am going to finish my grad program. I am only a semester in and it’s a two-year program so I will be in Missoula for a while.”
For her farewell, Stoeger wants to say thank you to all her family and the supporters that helped her break down the doors of reaching her dream of playing division 1 soccer. She feels that it was their support, along with coaches and teammates, that made it possible to get to where she is in life. She will always remember and cherish the relationships she made more than the wins and goals she accumulated.