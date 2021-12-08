GREEN RIVER – Green River High School head coach Rick Carroll has announced the Lady Wolves girls’ varsity basketball roster for the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Wolves are ranked No. 7 in the preseason polls after going 16-7 last season and going undefeated in league play.
“We are in a situation where we have a lot of experienced girls who played on the varsity level last year,” Carroll said of his decision-making process of choosing his team. “We had a good group that came out for tryouts, and I didn’t have to do much cutting because a lot of these girls really play basketball.”
Carroll is very optimistic on his team’s chances of having another good season, despite losing some important seniors due to graduation.
“We’ve spent a lot of time together this summer, playing games and at camps,” Carroll said of what makes his group of girls special. “They’ve played together for a long time, especially the seniors and it’s been at a high level. Everyone has been putting in a lot of time and that usually makes you a good crew.”
The following are the eligible players for the Green River High School girls varsity team:
Seniors
Daryn Macy
Allysa Cudney
Megan Counts
Gabrielle Heiser
Sarah Wilson
JUNIORS
Oaklee Hanks
Shelby Carson
Eliza Burgess
Brinley Nelson
Mia Rosas
Liberty Sevenski
Sophomores
Brianna Strauss
Ayla Lindsey
Ella Stanton
Madison Jones
Madison Moffat
Emma Olson
Coach Carroll will lead the Lady Wolves to battle in their home opener, on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 4:20 p.m. against Fruita Monument High School of Colorado.