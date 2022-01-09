ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School Tiger swim coach Ron DeFauw has decided to call it a career after 17 years as a swim coach, but 13 years as the Rock Springs High School head swim coach.
“Personal reasons,” DeFauw said as he chuckled when asked about the motive for his retirement. “I would like to spend some of my law enforcement retirement money that I’ve collected. It’s time for my wife and I to do some traveling. I also wanted to see my son swim more in college since I resigned from the boys’ swim team in 2018. With the girls’ season ending in November, I knew it would be my last season because my wife and I wanted to enjoy ourselves.”
DeFauw is a native of Beloit, Wisconsin and came to the state of Wyoming when he was offered a full ride scholarship to the University of Wyoming to swim. He started coaching in 2004 in Rawlins before making his way to Rock Springs High School in 2008.
A high school state championship has eluded the Wisconsin native, but his trophy case is far from lonely.
DeFauw has won conference coach of the year on three separate occasions. He was named the 4A state coach of year twice and Wyoming coach of the year three times, once in Rawlins and twice in Rock Springs. As a coach for the Sweetwater Aquatic Team, he’s won three state team championships but has been a runner up for the high school state championship, on multiple occasions.
Despite all those impressive accolades, DeFauw recalls the 2015 boys’ swim season as his favorite time period as a Tiger head coach.
“We won numerous individual state championships and came second to Kelly Walsh High School overall at the state tournament. It was a great season so that would probably be my favorite memory.”
DeFauw has no regrets as a head coach because he is thankful for just the opportunity that was bestowed upon him.
“Not really,” DeFauw said on if he had any regrets. “I’m grateful for every season I got to coach. I loved working with all the kids, and I have nine swimmers that are swimming in college right now so that is satisfying.”
As for the next step in life, DeFauw does have some destinations he would like to visit with his wife.
“For now, Key West in Florida and visiting the Wine Country in California are things I need to check off. Maybe even visit those places once or twice a year. We just want to do things that we both enjoy.”
DeFauw leaves the game with an overall record of 242-85 as a swim head coach. He’s coached 63 swimmers who made all-conference, 33 conference champions, 37 all-state swimmers, 13 individual state champions and 4 All-Americans.