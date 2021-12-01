GREEN RIVER – Green River High School head coach Laurie Ivie has announced all the eligible players for the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
The Wolves went 10-13 last year and are hoping this new crop of talent can lead them to greater heights this year.
When asked about the decision-making process in picking the right players, Coach Ivie talked about the grading rubric that she uses.
“We have a tryout rubric that all coaches use the first three days of practice to score the athletes on the following: Footwork, dribbling, passing, defensive positioning/movement, rebounding, shooting, drill comprehension, ball control, and court knowledge/live play”
Coach Ivie speaks very highly of her new group of kids even referring to them as “role models” in the community.
“We have a team full of high character kids,” Coach Ivie explained. “They are a very unified and cohesive group on the court. They love playing together, know the importance of teamwork, and understand and embrace their roles. We are especially excited about our depth this year. We have a solid core of senior leaders, and many players (seniors and underclassmen) return with varsity experience.”
The following are all eligible players for the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season:
Charles Helmandollar - Freshman
Dakota Walker - Freshman
Christian Oswald - Freshman
Hunter Lake - Freshman
Dawson Peterson – Freshman
James Hartman – Freshman
Jaxon Morris – Freshman
Guy Grace – Freshman
Jeremyah Halter – Freshman
Zane Kovick – Freshman
Jake Nielsen – Freshman
Caleb Lake – Junior
AB Vergara – Junior
Xander Lindsey – Junior
Nate Mitchell – Junior
Kason Ivie – Junior
Gage Finley – Junior
Hunter Finley – Junior
Austin Fox – Senior
Jax Peterson – Senior
Dillion LaRose – Senior
Cole Murray – Senior
Dylan Taylor – Senior
Bryson Birch – Sophomore
Brydnn Killpack – Sophomore
Chris Wilson – Sophomore
Theran Archibald – Sophomore
Ryker Dane – Sophomore
Russell Raney – Sophomore
Ruiz Adrian – Sophomore
The Wolves tip-off their season in an away tournament against Kelly Walsh High School on Thursday, Dec. 9. Game time is 7:30 pm.