Green River High School head coach Laurie Ivie has finalized her basketball roster for the 2021-22 season. 

The Wolves went 10-13 last year and are hoping this new crop of talent can lead them to greater heights this year.

When asked about the decision-making process in picking the right players, Coach Ivie talked about the grading rubric that she uses.

“We have a tryout rubric that all coaches use the first three days of practice to score the athletes on the following: Footwork, dribbling, passing, defensive positioning/movement, rebounding, shooting, drill comprehension, ball control, and court knowledge/live play”

Coach Ivie speaks very highly of her new group of kids even referring to them as “role models” in the community.

“We have a team full of high character kids,” Coach Ivie explained. “They are a very unified and cohesive group on the court. They love playing together, know the importance of teamwork, and understand and embrace their roles. We are especially excited about our depth this year. We have a solid core of senior leaders, and many players (seniors and underclassmen) return with varsity experience.”

The following are all eligible players for the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season:

Charles Helmandollar - Freshman

Dakota Walker - Freshman

Christian Oswald - Freshman

Hunter Lake - Freshman

Dawson Peterson – Freshman

James Hartman – Freshman

Jaxon Morris – Freshman

Guy Grace – Freshman

Jeremyah Halter – Freshman

Zane Kovick – Freshman

Jake Nielsen – Freshman

Caleb Lake – Junior

AB Vergara – Junior

Xander Lindsey – Junior

Nate Mitchell – Junior

Kason Ivie – Junior

Gage Finley – Junior

Hunter Finley – Junior

Austin Fox – Senior

Jax Peterson – Senior

Dillion LaRose – Senior

Cole Murray – Senior

Dylan Taylor – Senior

Bryson Birch – Sophomore

Brydnn Killpack – Sophomore

Chris Wilson – Sophomore

Theran Archibald – Sophomore

Ryker Dane – Sophomore

Russell Raney – Sophomore

Ruiz Adrian – Sophomore

The Wolves tip-off their season in an away tournament against Kelly Walsh High School on Thursday, Dec. 9. Game time is 7:30 pm.

