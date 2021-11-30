ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School head coach Bill Rosette has announced all the eligible players for the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season.
Rosette was appointed the new boys’ varsity head coach after former head coach Jeremy Main left the program.
The Tigers struggled last season, posting a 4-19 overall record but Rosette feels like this new crop of talent will be the commencement of improving on last season.
When quizzed on what led into his decision making on picking his team, Rosette is looking to bring a competitive brand of basketball, not only this season but for years ahead.
“Well, my coaches and I chose the best basketball players that we feel are going to take our program to the next level,” Rosette said. “Not just this year but for years to come.”
Rosette has a crop of underclassmen to choose from, game to game, since high school basketball rules allow all levels to play varsity games. It may even be possible to see a few freshmen get game time at the varsity level but for now, Rosette is focused on the experienced players.
“This year's team is special because they're a group of amazing young men that are willing to put in the work that is necessary to achieve great success. Only three seniors that will be our leaders but there are a lot of sophomores and juniors that can flat out play.”
The following are all eligible players for the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2021-22 season:
Seniors:
Isaac Schoenfeld
Brock Bider
Ethan Willey
Juniors:
Dalton Thomas
Hudson Conrad
Trenton Butcher
Caleb Anderson
Gerald Vivanco
Hudson Garner
Tavis Williams
Manny Gomez
Noah Weidner
Sophomore:
Jevon Newman
Joey Stauffer
Michael Faigl
Owen Patterson
Kael Anderson
Alex Carrier
Braden Killpack
Goodness Okere
Andre Graves
PJ Jenkins
Freshmen:
Andrew Moneyhun
Sam Lionberger
Andre Hilton
Griffen Gardener
Logan Condie
AJ Keelin
Kade Kramer
Bryce Chatterly
Steve Harmon
Landon Smith
Arrington Purvis
Sam Eddy
The Tigers tip-off the new season on Friday, Dec. 12, in a tournament with their first game being on the road to Kelly Walsh High School. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.