ROCK SPRINGS – Recently, Rock Springs High School introduced the new man in charge of Tiger basketball program.
Bill Rosette is taking over for former head coach Jeremy Main after previously serving as an assistant and the head coach for junior varsity basketball.
“I think the last few coaches have had everything headed in the right direction,” Rosette said. “We’ve had improvements every year along with a lot of good kids coming back. I plan on putting my on twist on things and using our size.”
Rosette, a Rock Spring basketball alumnus of the Class of 1987, admits that the Tigers struggled last year, but he already has a particular brand of basketball that he wants to play.
“I think our defense made a huge turn last year and I hope to carry that on. We will be a defense-oriented team and stop a lot of teams.”
Rosette is hoping that his old-school defensive style of play will lead the team to achieving the goals he has set out for this year.
“I want to have a winning season, continue to compete in the conference, go to regionals and make it to the state tournament every year. Of course, our goal is to win a championship, and with the players we have coming back, it’s not something that can’t be accomplished.”
Though Rosette wants to lead a defensive-minded, tall and athletic team out on the court every night, it was one of his tallest players’ availability he was most concerned about.
“Isaac Schoenfeld plans on playing for me this season. I was worried about whether or not he would because he has already committed to play for the University of Wyoming next season. After my conversation with him, I know that this will be huge for my program,” Rosette said.
Schoenfeld stands at 6-foot-4 inches and weighs 220 pounds. He’s committed to play tight end for the Wyoming Cowboys next fall.
With the departure of standout guard Alan Martinez, who currently plays for Western Wyoming Community College, Rosette plans to tweak things on offense and possibly lean on another Tiger football player to battle on the hardwood.
“I have some good, young kids coming out. Hopefully, I can get Brock Bider to come out. He was one of the main scorers with Alan on last year’s team,” Rosette said. “My system will change a little bit offensively. I want to use our big men a little bit more and help get the offense flowing better than we have in the past.”
Bider is currently playing as the starting quarterback for the RSHS football this season.
Rosette hopes his master plan will all come full circle when the Tigers take the court for practice, starting Nov. 22.