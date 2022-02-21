ROCK SPRINGS – It was a battle between the top two teams of the 4A West Conference at Rock Springs High School on Saturday.
The Cody High School Fillies entered the game as the No. 1 team in the western conference with an undefeated record, while the Rock Springs Lady Tigers sported a six-game win streak and boasted the second-best record of the conference.
The Fillies and Lady Tigers last played on Jan. 22 in Cody, which happened to be the last time Rock Springs lost a game. The Lady Tigers lost that game by 18 points and was determined to have a better showing on their homecourt.
The Lady Tigers performed admirably. However, the Fillies managed to come away with the victory, 48-37.
Cody senior Izzy Radakovich got the game started by scoring the first basket just about 30 seconds into the game to give the Fillies the early lead.
With 6:09 left to go in the first quarter, Rock Springs senior guard Kamrynn James got the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard. She knocked down a pair of free throws after being fouled driving to the basket to tie the game, 2-2.
Rock Springs senior guard Brenli Jenkins hit a step back 3-pointer with 3:56 remaining to cut the Fillies’ lead to a single point, 6-5.
Cody sophomore Molly Hays hit a layup with six seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give the Fillies a 14-6 advantage going into the second quarter.
With 6:52 remaining in the second quarter, James played the passing lane perfectly and got the steal that led to a fast break layup to bring the Lady Tigers to within eight points, down 16-8.
About midway through the second quarter, James drove to the basket for a contested layup and was fouled on the play. She knocked down the free throw attempt to cut the Fillies lead down, 21-15.
Seconds later, Jenkins found her way to the hoop. She scored the layup to bring the Lady Tigers within eight points, down 21-17.
Hays got the first field goal of the third quarter for the Fillies. She got fouled on the play and hit her free throw to give Cody a 31-19 advantage.
With 5:38 left in the third quarter, Jenkins drove baseline and pulled defenders her way. She found James cutting to the basket, who knocked down the layup and was fouled on the play. She hit her free throw to make a 10-point game, down 33-23.
With 2:55 remaining, Rock Springs freshman Emma Asay ended a 7-0 run by the Fillies with a fast break layup. Lady Tigers trail by 15 points, 40-25.
With seven seconds remaining, Jenkins stripped the ball from her opponent and drove it the rest of the way for an easy layup. Lady Tigers trail, however, 44-27.
With 4:48 left in the fourth quarter, James cut to the basket and received a pass from Rock Springs sophomore Ella Brewster for the floater to cut the Lady Tigers deficit to a dozen, 44-32.
With 20 seconds remaining, Rock Springs sophomore Sydnee Harris scored in the post and was fouled on the play. She missed the free throw though. Cody escaped with the 48-37 victory.
With the loss, the Lady Tigers fell to 12-9 on the regular season and 7-2 in conference play. However, the squad still remains as the second seed behind the Fillies, who remains undefeated record at 18-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
High School Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 17-19
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Green River High School Lady Wolves traveled to Evanston to take on the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils. The Lady Wolves came away with the victory narrowly, 43-41. Senior Megan Counts led the way for Green River with 19 points, totaling most of them from the charity stripe by going 11-for-14. She also finished with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
On Friday, Feb. 18, the Lady Tigers traveled to Riverton where they defeated the Riverton High School Lady Wolverines by a wide margin, 57-25.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Lady Wolves dismantled the Jackson Hole High School Lady Broncs at home. The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Broncs by 30 points, 62-32. Counts once again led the Lady Wolves in scoring with 13 points, adding nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks to her stat sheet. Senior Daryn Macy and sophomore Ella Stanton each had 10 points for Green River.
With the pair of wins last week, the Lady Wolves improved to 12-7 overall this season with a 6-3 record in 4A West Conference play. They are currently fourth in the conference standings behind Cody, Rock Springs and Natrona County High School.