...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
ROCK SPRINGS – On Wednesday, May 18, Rock Springs Police Department’s Interim Chief Bill Erspamer invited the community to have coffee with him at Coal Train Coffee Depot.
The event was part of Rock Springs’s Police Week activities.
Erspamer, a native of Green River, has been with the department for almost 18 years. Beforehand, he served in the military as a medic. Wanting to move back to the area after living in Las Vegas for a period of time, Erspamer decided to take a job at the Rock Springs Police Department.
There are some things Erspamer has plans to accomplish during his time in this position. He said that he is only guaranteed around six months in the interim police chief position.
“Some of the things I'm trying to get accomplished in that time is a new mission statement for our agency. We came up with that mission statement around 15 or 16 years ago,’ Erspamer said. “I don’t think that the vast majority of our officers that work here now had any input on it or how it came about.
Erspamer has plans to interview the officers to ask them why they chose to be cops, take those answers and then use them to help form the new mission statement.
He also said that he wants to restructure some of the scheduling to alleviate some of the stress the officers are feeling.
Erspamer was officially sworn in during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 17.