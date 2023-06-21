SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Human remains found near Granger, Wyoming in 1982 have been identified as belonging to a man who disappeared in 1981 while traveling back to his home in Missouri after visiting family in California.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that the remains, known to investigators over the years only as “Pipeline Pete,” have now been identified through DNA testing as those of Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri.

comments powered by Disqus