GREEN RIVER – One Green River Wolf is going Division-1.
Green River High School senior Cole Murray signed his national letter of intent on Monday to continue his track and field career for Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
“It feels great,” Murray said on finally signing his national letter of intent. “I am super, super grateful for Weber and my coach here at the high school Dan Hanson and everyone who has helped me get to this point. My family has helped me a lot. I’m just feeling very grateful getting to sign with a college that I wanted to go to.”
Since Murray began throwing in the seventh grade, competing at the college level has always been a dream of his.
“I remember saying to myself, ‘This is what I want to do.’ It’s a sport I love and I’m glad I get to throw for four more years,” he said.
Weber State University is the school Murray had his eyes set during the entire recruiting process. His dad graduated from the university and it’s located not too far away from home.
When he made the visit to Ogden, the decision became a no brainer.
“I got a text from the coach that said, ‘Hey, I saw your information on our website. Why don’t you come down to Ogden for a visit?’ So, I went down there to Ogden and he showed me around the campus and I realized that this is where I want to be,” he said, noting the size of the campus and its continuous growth.
His fondest memory of competing at Green River High School came his junior year at the regional tournament when he and a few of his teammates were forced to get comfortable.
“I had a room with some throwers and we were the three biggest kids on the team. We showed up to the hotel and realized there were two full-sized beds and not queen-sized beds. We all got in there and made it work. It was a little chaos and we were packed like sardines. It was funny,” Murray recalled with a chuckled.
Murray said he plans on studying to become engineer and wants to work for NASA one day.