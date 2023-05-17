Painting

The historic buildings in downtown Rock Springs can inspire artists with their unique architecture. Artists can now register for the second annual Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition being held Saturday, June 24. This painting by Debora Soule captures the morning light at the old train depot in Rock Springs.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

Rock Springs, WY -- The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) and the Green River Arts Council are pleased to announce the second year for the Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition. On Saturday, June 24, artists will be painting views of historic downtown Rock Springs.

“En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting finished artworks out of doors. Painting on location allows artists to capture both emotional and sensory impressions of the scene before them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus