Rock Springs resident Brian Redmond and his James get sprayed by colored chalk as they made their third lap around Expedition Island in Green River on Saturday, May 28 during the Color Fun Run/Walk for Adoption.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain
Participants sprinted their way through the park at Expedition Island to support the Chappell family on Saturday, May 28. The Green River family is adopting a baby in July.
GREEN RIVER – Friends, family and even strangers didn’t let the clouds discourage them from supporting a Green River couple during their adoption process.
Jeff and Julie Chappell hosted a color fun run to help raise funds to go toward their adoption costs.
Recently, they have been matched with a birth mother in Florida. She is due in July.
Participants of all ages raced four laps around Expedition Island in white t-shirts. They were doused with colored chalk as they jogged through the park.
Rock Springs resident Brian Redmond and his son James were part of the 70 running for the couple and their family. They had never met each other before the event.
“I saw the post on Facebook and we decided to support them,” said Redmond. “It’s a good cause.”
“A lot of families may be afraid to adopt because it’s a lot of work and it can be hard sometimes but it’s still important because it can change the life of a kid,” James pointed out. “Everyone deserves a good home and a good family.
“It can be done.”
Rock Springs resident Julie Folks was stretching her legs out before the race began. She has known the family for a few years.
“My family and I are so excited for them,” Folks expressed. “They are so thrilled to bring the baby home.”
She added, “They’ve been through a lot so it feels good to be here and to help them out.”
Jeff Chappell said he will never forget those who supported him and his family during their adoption journey.
"We are so overwhelmed by the support," he said. "We will always remember this day."
The family is having a large yard sale fundraiser on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 in the gymnasium at Green River Baptist Bible Church, 800 Homestead Drive, Green River.
Currently, they are having an ongoing puzzle fundraiser. The family custom designed the puzzle. Donors may purchase a puzzle piece for $10. The name will be written on the back of the puzzle piece. The puzzle will hang in a double-sided frame in the baby’s room.
“It will be hung there as a way to remember all those who supported this adoption,” said Julie.