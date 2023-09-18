Orchestra
Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is excited to present the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, led by Raul Murciano, a world-renowned Latin jazz pianist, composer and orchestrator.

Put on your blue suede shoes and enjoy the sounds of Cuba and Latin America. The performance opens at Western’s Theatre on Monday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person for general admission, $5 for seniors and free to Western students, faculty, staff and SW Concert Association members.

