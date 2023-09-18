ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is excited to present the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, led by Raul Murciano, a world-renowned Latin jazz pianist, composer and orchestrator.
Put on your blue suede shoes and enjoy the sounds of Cuba and Latin America. The performance opens at Western’s Theatre on Monday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person for general admission, $5 for seniors and free to Western students, faculty, staff and SW Concert Association members.
The Colorado Mambo Orchestra (COMO) was founded by Dr. Raul Murciano, Jr. Still COMO’s director today, Murciano has had an impressive career within the world of music. He was a founding member, keyboardist and musical director of the world-renown Miami Sound Machine (Gloria Estefan), recording studio owner, CEO of Bethania Records, composer, arranger and music producer for film, radio and television, as well as working with numerous artists.
In speaking of the event Western’s Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs Clifford Wittstruck stated, “The Colorado Mambo Orchestra is a world class ensemble that gives tribute to the traditions of Mambo inspired music, which is such an important part of the Hispanic Heritage and culture. The Colorado Mambo Orchestra's leader is Raul Murciano who is recognized in the musical community as an exceptional example of being an educator at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music while maintaining performing abilities at the highest level.”
Tickets for the evening will only be available the night of the event with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited to the first 500 individuals in attendance. Join us for a night of music!