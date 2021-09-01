CHEYENNE -- Governor Mark Gordon’s Colorado River Working Group will hold its first meeting from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7 in Rock Springs at Western Wyoming Community College. The group will discuss important Colorado River matters and monitor potential impacts to Wyoming. The kickoff meeting will be open to the public and led by the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office.
The formation of the Working Group comes in response to continuing drought conditions in the Colorado, Green and Little Snake River basins and associated issues concerning Colorado River Basin management. The Governor’s charge to the Working Group is to discuss and share Colorado River information with interested stakeholders in the Green and Little Snake River Basins. It is a continuation of a coordinated and proactive outreach effort that has been underway in Wyoming since 2019.
This group is made up of representatives of key water use sectors in the Green and Little Snake River Basins. Working Group members are:
Municipal interests
Ben Bracken -- Green River/Rock Springs/Sweetwater Joint Powers Board (retired)
Brad Brooks -- Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities
Agriculture interests
Chad Espenscheid
Legislative interests
Senator Larry Hicks -- Senate District 11
Representative Albert Sommers -- House District 20