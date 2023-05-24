columbarium

The new columbarium arrived at the Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, May 24, in Green River.

 Photo Courtesy of Tom Niemiec

GREEN RIVER – The long-awaited columbarium arrived at the Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, May 25.

Veteran and local military families will have access to a final resting place alongside fellow service members in the city of Green River.

