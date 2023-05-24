GREEN RIVER – The long-awaited columbarium arrived at the Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, May 25.
Veteran and local military families will have access to a final resting place alongside fellow service members in the city of Green River.
The columbarium is a series of thick concrete walls with 96 niches to store cremated remains.
As property values continue to rise and space for below-ground burials becomes scarcer, Veterans Affairs is building more of the high-density memorial structures in cities across America.
According to Tom Niemiec, finance officer for the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, veterans' cremains can be inurned for free. Their spouse can share a niche too. Niemiec said the VFW and the post in Green River were able to raise $36,000 for it.
Niemiec expressed how “extremely important the new columbarium is” before its arrival.
“It’s going to give a place for veterans to be properly buried when the grass runs out,” Niemiec explained. “The veterans' field in the cemetery will eventually fill.
“This columbarium will extend the years until the veterans' field fills up," he added, saying that it truly benefits the area.
"It’s a great honor to watch it.”
Niemiec mentioned that the Marine Corps, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, Post 28, the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.) and the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) worked together “to make it happen.”
He expressed appreciation to many others in Sweetwater County such as “the great businesses in the area that donated,” Bunning Crane and Norton Trucking.
“The city of Green River and the cemetery’s assistance in this has been outstanding,” he said. “It was quite the community project, and we appreciate everyone’s help.”
Mayor Pete Rust said that the columbarium “is certainly important and that’s it’s exciting to finally have it in the city’s cemetery.”
“It’s a wonderful way to honor the veterans and it’s a good thing for the community,” said Rust.
Niemiec was also excited to report that they have a second columbarium on order.
“The outpouring of the community to get the next one going already is amazing.”
