Green River Interim Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said, “This is Night Out. It’s a nationwide event that they have been doing for a couple of decades now to try and encourage collaboration between communities and their police departments."
Expedition Island was buzzing with fun and excitement during Green River Police Department’s (GRPD) National Night Out Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Green River Interim Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said, “This is Night Out. It’s a nationwide event that they have been doing for a couple of decades now to try and encourage collaboration between communities and their police departments."
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
During GRPD's National Night Out Block Party, attendees got to interact with a number of local first responders.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Attendees of GRPD's National Night Out Block Party were able to participate in things like checking out the inside of a fire truck, spraying water from a fire hose and more.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
People of all ages showed up to participate in GRPD's National Night Out Block party on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
The GRFD also had a special activity for the kids in attendance to check out.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Lots of fun was had at GRPD's National Night Out Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12.
GREEN RIVER – Expedition Island was buzzing with fun and excitement during Green River Police Department’s (GRPD) National Night Out Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Local agencies, like the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), teamed up with GRPD to provide hands-on experiences for the community to enjoy. Attendees were able to participate in things like checking out the inside of a fire truck, spraying water from a fire hose and more.
The GRFD also had a special activity for the kids in attendance to check out.
“We’re letting the public take a look inside of the truck and see the gear that we have,” said Philip Slocki, rookie firefighter for GRFD. “We’re also promoting fire safety,” Slocki said. “We are also educating kids on the proper protocols with the house we have set up here.”
The GRFD had an inflatable house that mimicked the conditions of a house fire.
“It fills with smoke. Then, the kids get to crawl through it and then come out,” Slocki explained.
Slocki noted that after the impact that people have felt over the last three years due to the pandemic, he is glad to see communities coming together.
“After that was finished, more things like this are something that we need to absolutely do more of,” he said. “With all of the departments here, I think that it shows that we are all Green River. We work together.”
Green River Interim Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said, “This is Night Out. It’s a nationwide event that they have been doing for a couple of decades now to try and encourage collaboration between communities and their police departments,” Sturlaugson said. “It’s an event to get everybody together and just hang out, have some fun and enjoy each other’s company.”
According to www.natw.org, National Night Out National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the website states. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Sturlaugson added, “The national narrative right now Is kind of anti-police right now sometimes. But we don’t really experience that here. That’s the awesome part about it. Our community generally likes us, which is pretty awesome.
“We work really hard to try to build that bond, too. We consider ourselves a community-oriented department. We think that things like this are important to build that bond because we know that keeping the town safe isn’t just on us. It’s on the community as well. The more we work together, the better we’re going to be and the safer the town is going to be.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.