GREEN RIVER – Expedition Island was buzzing with fun and excitement during Green River Police Department’s (GRPD) National Night Out Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Local agencies, like the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), teamed up with GRPD to provide hands-on experiences for the community to enjoy. Attendees were able to participate in things like checking out the inside of a fire truck, spraying water from a fire hose and more.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus