county courthouse

There was debate over a policy change involving county employees serving on the Wyoming Legislature during the last county commissioner's meeting. 

 Rocket Miner Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Human Resources Director, Garry McLean has made a proposal to change a policy in the current Sweetwater County employee manual, regarding Chapter 8, Section 2, paragraph E, which involves absence from work in November.

The proposed policy, according to McLean, is the county employee’s salary will remain the same, but if the individual serves on the state legislature, the individual will need to turn back any salary portion that he or she receives from the legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus