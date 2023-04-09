SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Commissioners agreed to move $3 million to the general fund from the county reserves to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. (MHSC)
This funding will be used for MHSC's lab renovation project.
In December of 2022, the State Lands and Investment Board (SLIB) approved the hospital’s lab grant request in the amount of $4.35 million as long as there was a one-to-one match for this amount.
The hospital had also applied for a $2.2 million medical office renovation.
In July of 2022, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners designated $3 million of county reserves to go to the hospital’s projects.
Based on comments by commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, April 6, there was an understanding that $3 million would not be given to the hospital all at once.
Commissioner Robb Slaughter, who is a liaison for MHSC, pointed out that the hospital was under the impression that they were going to receive the money in one payment.
Chairman Keaton West and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said this was never the commission’s intention.
West expressed that while the commission supports their commitment to MHSC, he thought they could invest that money and earn interest on it.
West said, “I assume that’s their goal on their end.”
Chairman West concluded that it would be logical to do the budget amendment, in regards to transferring the funds out of reserves, but not necessarily give the money in a lump sum.
“I feel like we owe it to the taxpayers to ensure that it’s going to where it’s intended to,” West said. “I have full faith in the staff and the board that they’re going to do just. I support the amendment, but I do not support just issuing the check in its full amount.”
Schoenfeld concurred, saying that the money should be utilized for what the commission approved it for.
“We require other entities to voucher against what we offer them annually, so that would be my preference,” Schoenfeld said.
Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC, expressed appreciation for the county’s willingness to give the funds for the grant match.
Richardson told the commission that since they’ve already expended the funds for the project, by about 250,000, she thought they could get the money in advance and use it whenever they needed to.
According to Richardson, by July of 2023, the expenditures in construction look like it’s “starting at around $643,000.”
She also stated that by the following quarter, it will be about $687,000.
“Those funds are going to start going into the project, not immediately, but beginning in July of this year,” she explained. “Whatever reserves that we have contributes to our days of cash on hand. We have to maintain the 64 days of cash on hand for our bond covenants.
“We just wanted to make sure that we had enough money upfront so that we could start making some of these payments.”
Richardson pointed out that the hospital has to report their days of cash on hand quarterly.
She added that construction will be “in the millions of dollars around quarter two of 2024” and that the hospital would report to the commission on how that money was spent.
“I had just thought that maybe if we could get that in advance that we could use it whenever we needed to. We’ve already started expending some funds for the project, about $250,000,” Richardson said.
Richardson said they cannot use too much of their reserves because they need to keep their cash on hand days up at 65 days.
“For us, whatever reserves we have contributed to our days of cash on hand, and we have to maintain the 65 days of cash on hand for our bond convenance,” she said. “We just wanted to make sure that we had enough of the money upfront so that we could start making some of these payments.”
Richardson said that they wanted to have the money so they could start spending it, and then report back to the commissioners on how it was spent.
Richardson told the commission that if they choose not to give MHSC the lump sum, they would be “OK with that.”
“If the commission chooses to keep the funds, which we understand, then we’ll voucher the commission and hopefully be able to get reimbursed hopefully within that same month,” Richardson said.
The commission agreed that if MHSC starts having difficulties in getting reimbursed by the county in a timely manner, they can return to address those problems then.
The next Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting takes place on Tuesday, April 18.