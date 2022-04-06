SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Commissioners voted to approve the submission of a statement of intent to the Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation Alternatives Grant Program for a Scenic Turnout and Overlooks Project during the meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
The executive summary included with the meeting’s agenda states, “Sweetwater County has the opportunity to collaborate with the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board and apply for federal funding under the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) through the Wyoming Department of Transportation. If approved, the grant award requires a cash match of 9.51%, and must be completed within three years.
“The purpose of TAP funding is to support community-based projects that expand travel choices and enhance the transportation experience by integrating modes and improving the cultural, historic and environmental aspects of our transportation infrastructure. The proposed project consists of developing two scenic turnouts with possible trails along the All-American Road (Flaming Gorge – Green River Scenic Byway).”
The estimated total budget for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program is $200,000 - $300,000.
The TAP grant, which would cover 90.49% of the program, would account for $180,980 - $271,470 of the overall budget.
The SWCO cash match, which would cover 9.51% of the program, would account for $19,020 - $28,530 of the overall budget.
Grants manager Krisena Marchal said that the improved infrastructure won’t be owned by Sweetwater County.
“Usually, we like to pay match money for our own improvements. But, very importantly it is consistent with the 2022 Sweetwater County Tourism Master Plan’s vision and strategy of Outdoor Recreation, which specifically identifies, ‘Work on developing and improving the Flaming Gorge experience from the Sweetwater County side of the gorge.’”
Marchal also said that the submission of the statement of intent is not binding and “does not commit and obligation to carry out the project.”
According to Marchal, Sweetwater County would have to be the official sponsor of the grant application and project, as well as oversee all of the contractual obligations and compliance.
“The required match has been reduced from 20% to 9.51%, and I would include that in the FY 2023 grant projects budget. Joint Travel and Tourism funding cannot be used for the TAP match but they would participate significantly with signage and kiosks at the turnouts, and ongoing contractual costs for restrooms or porta potties,” Marchal said.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism executive director Jenissa Meredith said that this is being done to build two different turnouts: one on Hwy 191 and one on Hwy 530.
“There’s a sand dune at the edge of the Butte there that has been forming there over the past several years. We’re hoping to build a turnout there and offer some interpretive signage about the sand dunes and the geology of the area; possibly a nature trail walking path and possibly a mountain biking path,” Meredith said.
Meredith said that the turnout for Hwy 530 included in the application is located near Clay Basin
“There’s a lot of opportunities there. As you know, that’s a beautiful overlook,” Meredith said. “We’re hoping to, either with this or another funding stream, provide restroom facilities near Clay Basin. That’s a great stretch of highway without any restroom facilities, so that’s a really opportune location for that.”
According to Meredith, they are also looking at another grant opportunity through the Federal Highway Administration.
Public works director Gene Legerski said that an estimated range for the budget was given due to the exact cost not being known yet. He said that a lot of it will depend on the exact location.