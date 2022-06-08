SWEETWATER COUNTY – The projects that will be sponsored by the county for the proposed specific purpose tax were picked during the Sweetwater County Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 7.
From the list of five proposed projects, the commissioners were able to cut the list down to two projects
The two county-sponsored projects include: a Jamestown – Rio Vista Water and Sewer District project for a sewer trunk line replacement for a total of $9 million and a North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District project to replace sewer collection pipes as well as to rebuild the sewer ponds for a total of $6.2 million.
During the discussion, commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling said that there has been an emphasis put on the fact that the tax will focus entirely on infrastructure during the various public meetings as well as during the discussions with voters.
“To me, infrastructure are roads, water and sewer and storm sewer,” Wendling said.
He went on to say that he did not think that the request for seven ambulances from Castle Rock Medical Center counted as infrastructure. Wendling also said that he “struggled” with whether or not the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County lab expansion project was infrastructure.
“I don’t want to take a risk on any project sinking good infrastructure projects because the voters start a campaign or a political party starting a campaign that’s saying, ‘Hey, they didn’t tell us the truth,’” Wendling said.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd voiced his concerns as to what the impact would be if the tax were to fail.
“These are all good projects in their own concept. When we look at this, we have to look at it as if we put this concept out there: ‘Will it pass?’ I think that one thing we have to discuss is if we put another tax option that falls out for the second consecutive year, how long is it going to be before we have voter trust to move forward?” commissioner Roy Lloyd said.
Lloyd said that it’s important to put projects on the ballot that voters see as important and can visualize how those projects will make an impact on their daily lives.
The other three projects from the list that were not selected include:
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County lab expansion ($6.2 million)
Sweetwater Events Complex water line project ($1.2 million)
Castle Rock Ambulance Services’ request for seven ambulances ($2.14 million)