SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The proposition of a general-purpose tax moved forward at the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 5.
The one-cent tax is set to be on the ballot on Nov. 2 for citizens to vote on.
The commission did enter into executive session during the meeting to "discuss the legalities around the general purpose tax with possible amendments, rescission or alternatives." Once completed, the commission said that it will in fact move forward as planned and will be on the special election ballot.
In addition, the commissioners voted to provide the public with more information concerning the general-purpose tax.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld brought up some of the concerns about the tax that they have heard from those in the community. She said that many people had concerns about what exactly the tax would be funding.
"We have heard some of the feedback from the public. There are some things that we can't legally make adjustments to at this point in time. However, we are committed to it only being for three years," Schoenfeld said. "We are also committed to sharing the clear information to what this is going to fund."
According to Commissioner Jeff Smith, ambulance services will be one of the main areas it will be funding.
"We do need ambulance money, and that's what the vast majority of this is about. There are some other things attached to it but funding the ambulances, as the public knows, has been a struggle," Smith said. "This will help to resolve that issue."
The general-purpose tax will also be funding other areas like the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board.
If it passes at the Nov. 2 special election, voters will have the opportunity to reexamine it after three years.
With there being so much discussion among the public on the tax, Commissioner Mary Thoman said that a lot went in to getting it on the ballot.
"I would like the public to know that we're elected to do our very best and make the best decisions we possibly can. But none of us knows the answers to everything. We're not in favor of more taxes. But we were facing deadlines and declining revenues," Thoman said. "We made the decision to be proactive about this. We want people to show up and vote whether it's for or against the tax."