...Light Snow and Gusty Winds Starting Late Thursday Morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN...11 AM to 11 PM Thursday. The heaviest snow is likely to
fall between 2 PM and 8 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times
Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will
occur. This includes Interstate 80 and US 30.
A committee of 12 people that was formed in order to address the language in two ordinances pertaining to protecting massage therapists and going after the illicit massage parlors as well as human trafficking will need some additional time, according to an update given at Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ROCK SPRINGS – A committee of 12 people that was formed in order to address the language in two ordinances pertaining to protecting massage therapists and going after the illicit massage parlors as well as human trafficking will need some additional time, according to an update given at Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Councilor Rob Zotti, a member of the committee, provided the update during the meeting.
“We have a number of changes that were made to the ordinance. There is one change within that I think that we would still like to make and that is going to be 3-200.1, paragraph A,” Zotti said. “What we’ve done is we went through with the definitions and redefined the originally proposed ordinance.”
Zotti also said, “We’re really going after those people who are running the business and those who are managing the business, not the victims of human trafficking that we see in a lot of these cases. We wanted a way to include that in the law.
“Another issue that we thought of is we’ve got the landowners who do bare some responsibility in this. They are leasing a premise to this type of business. They do bare some responsibility as they are indirectly profiting from human trafficking.”
Both ordinances have been tabled while the committee works through the ordinance language.
The committee made some changes to Ordinance 13 concerning changes in definitions as well as clarifications.
Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer said that Ordinance 13 would aid in law enforcement being able to start a case by getting into the business.
“This ordinance is enforceable, so long as it is able to provide the tools that law enforcement feel that they need in order to gather the evidence necessary to prove these kinds of cases,” said city attorney, Rick Beckwith. “I think that if Chief Erspamer is comfortable with the language, then I am, too.”
Zotti said that the committee has decided that they are ready to take the ordinances off of the table, but have made the recommendation that the city council vote down Ordinance 14 on the third reading. That will allow the committee to have additional time to continue their efforts with working on the ordinance language.
This would allow law enforcement to have what they need in order to go after human traffickers and still have local massage therapists to be protected.
“A majority of the committee wanted this to just die completely. Law enforcement felt that there’s still a need,” he said. “Although I think everybody felt it was somewhat of a reach with the number of provisions in there, we had a discussion and talked with Chief Erspamer and detective Michelle Hall to go through and present some wording that will accomplish what we need to accomplish and not be as overreaching. The goal is to have something that legitimate businesses are willing to do but the illegitimate are not.”