A committee of 12 people that was formed in order to address the language in two ordinances pertaining to protecting massage therapists and going after the illicit massage parlors as well as human trafficking will need some additional time, according to an update given at Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 Rocket Miner Photo

Councilor Rob Zotti, a member of the committee, provided the update during the meeting.

