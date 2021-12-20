ROCK SPRINGS – Families, friends, veterans and volunteers gathered at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rest Havens cemetery and Riverview cemetery in Green River for Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 18.
There is an empty seat for a loved one who is currently serving or who never returned home. Families struggle with this, especially during the holidays. This day gave America the opportunity to express appreciation for those who are serving and those who have ever served.
This year across the country, more than 2,700 participating locations like the ones in Sweetwater County, millions of Americans gathered safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach.
“We’re all proud to be Americans that live in a free society that is made of many people from all walks of life,” said Post Commander Ted Young.
According to Young, the freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price.
“Laying in the cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom without fear,” he shared.
The United States was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality.
“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” Young expressed during the ceremony in the municipal cemetery. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you.
“We shall remember.”
He added, “Today, more than ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and the active-duty service members who have fought and those who continue to fight for the innocent and oppressed.”
The United States has always been the first to stand up for freedom of people around the world.
“Many of you today have answered that call and you served your country well,” Young said. “For this we thank you.
“We are honored to know you.”
There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military here at home or in places far away – places most people never heard of.
“These men and women are part of the best trained and best equipped force in the world,” Young mentioned. “We honor them and their families for the sacrifice they made to keep our country safe from terror, hatred and injustice.”
This year, one more ceremonial wreath was added to honor the men and women currently serving in the United States Space Force along with the veterans who are always helping to secure our nation’s interests in space.
Young quoted former U.S. president Ronald Reagan, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to them to the same or one day, we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Just days before Christmas, Americans showed a united front of gratitude and respect across the nation as they remembered the fallen.
“We are not here to decorate graves,” Young concluded. “We’re here to remember, not their deaths but their lives.”
Rock Springs Fire Department chief Jim Wamsley said he was “truly honored” to attend the ceremony and participate in the wreath laying with others.
“It is thanks to our veterans and to those who are serving that we enjoy the freedoms in these United States today,” Wamsley expressed. “It is thanks to them that we enjoy the lives that we are able to live.”
Each member from the American Legion left footprints in the snow as they carefully placed a wreath for each branch of the military and saluted them.