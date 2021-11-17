ROCK SPRINGS -- One of the most popular Arapaho proverbs is “When we show respect for other living things, they respond with respect for us.”
In 1990, President George W Bush proclaimed the month of November as National Native American Heritage Month.
It was an important step to bringing visibility to diverse cultures.
Countless words from the Native American language have become a part of the English language. Just a few of these include barbecue, chipmunk chocolate, hurricane and skunk.
There are a few ways to recognize National Native American Month.
Rock Springs Historical Museum:
Go upstairs and learn about Native American artifacts.
The arrowheads is a familiar symbol for early human history.
Recently, the Debernardi family contributed to the Native American display with a collection of their arrowheads.
Hand drums are made of all natural wild game hide from buffalo, moose, elk and deer. Native Americans believe that the drum is the heartbeat of the Earth Mother, the heartbeat of all Indian people and a way to bring everything back into balance.
Community Fine Arts Center:
Locals and visitor can find Native American art at Community Fine Arts Center.
Visitors can see drawings and paintings by Robert Martinez. The Northern Arapaho artist was born in Riverton and grew up on the Wind River Reservation. He was the youngest to graduate with a B.A. in painting and drawing from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver, Colorado.
Visitors can also check out the drawings, painting and Native American artifact replicas until Dec. 29th.
Western Natural Museum:
Head over to Western Wyoming Community College to discover more Native American history.
The John and Evelyn Bozner Exhibit is available for public viewing through July 31, 2022.
The exhibit contains many arrowheads, scrapers, knives, chips, and tools all found in the hills and valleys of Sweetwater County. The collection includes information about the Bozner Archeological Site, which was an archeological dig just south of Rock Springs at Dan’s Creek.
With the help of their granddaughter, Cindy Hafner, and their son John Bozner Jr., their collection of artifacts was compiled to be displayed for everyone of all ages to enjoy and to learn about the history and treasures that Sweetwater County has to offer.
Sweetwater County Library/Rock Springs Library/White Mountain Library:
Patrons of all ages can check out books about Native American history and learn about them in the comfort of their own homes. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
In photo: Old Man Smoking, created by artist Bob Gutierrez is available for viewing and purchase at Community Fine Arts Center. It is made from buckskin, epoxy clay, feathers, beads, wood, Ermine skin and horse hair.