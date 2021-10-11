ROCK SPRINGS -- Family, friends and members of the community came together to honor those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence at the 2021 Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony, hosted by the YWCA of Sweetwater County.
The ceremony, held on Saturday, Oct. 9, honored the domestic violence victims by representing them through red life-size silhouettes. Each silhouette had the name, age and the story of the victim.
Lynnette Grey Bull was the keynote speaker at the event. She spoke on the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women.
During her speech, Grey Bull said that Native American women experience domestic violence at a significantly higher rate compared to the national average.
“I stand before you, a full-blooded Native American woman. The statistic that hang over my head, my daughters’ heads and all indigenous women’s heads is that we are stalked, raped, sexually assaulted and murdered more than any other ethnicity in this country.”
She also said that of the 574 Native American tribes in the country, there are only 58 of them that have established domestic violence shelters.
“I point the statistics out not to elicit shame or to put the blame on anyone. I do it so we can work together to change them.”
Grey Bull has spent over a decade advocating for women and children. She told her own story of her experience with domestic violence and how it has inspired her to speak out against it.
“I fight fearlessly for women and children because I've been in similar situations that they’re facing. I know how hard it is to feel rejected and abandoned. I work really hard to speak to younger girls in my community,” Grey Bull said.
Over her years of advocacy, Grey Bull has worked alongside the state of Wyoming to help raise awareness and bring about change
“If I'm able to prevent someone's life from becoming one of these silhouettes, then I feel like I’ve served my purpose,” Grey Bull said.
At this year’s ceremony, two new silhouettes were added this year; Deedra Strauch from Torrington and Whitney Sewell from Rock Springs. They were introduced by the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault director Kristen Schwartz and director of the division of victim services Cara Chambers.
After they were presented, the silhouette roll call was given by Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie, Sweetwater County Sherriff John Grossnickle and Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco.
To conclude the ceremony, YWCA of Sweetwater County executive director Melinda Baas challenged those in attendance to continue the discussion about domestic violence in efforts to shine a light on the issue.
“Violence in personal relationships is never easy to talk about. But it’s an important discussion to have,” Baas said. ‘Sweetwater County has 350-400 crisis calls each year. Domestic violence does happen here.”