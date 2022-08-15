ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 will be filling the boot at local bar Square State Brewing for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in a person’s genes. Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. There are many kinds of muscular dystrophy, each affecting specific muscle groups, with signs and symptoms appearing at different ages, and varying in severity. Muscular dystrophy can run in families, or a person can be the first in their family to have muscular dystrophy. There may be several different genetic types within each kind of muscular dystrophy, and people with the same kind of muscular dystrophy may experience different symptoms.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association and Fill the Boot have been around for over 68 years and was established in Boston.
The International Association of Fire Fighters is MDA’s largest national partnership. Firefighters hit the streets, storefronts and hold events like this every year collecting and filling the boot to help spread awareness in order to fund research for developing a cure for individuals that suffer from muscle debilitating diseases like ALS.
Rock Springs resident Mike Forrest is a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He has been involved with the Fill the Boot campaign since 2000. He has been the coordinator with RSFF Local 1499 since 2015.
“Our event is a chance to educate the public, in a more relaxed setting, on what MDA is and where the money collected is going,” said Forrest. “Holding our event with Square State Brewing allows us to involve local businesses with our cause and spread the word even farther.”
The MDA Fill the Boot Release with RSFF Local 1499 takes place at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St. on Friday, Aug. 19, starting at 3 p.m. Local food truck, Food for Thought will be on-site. Supporters are also invited to try their collaborated beer, the Flashpoint Pilsner.