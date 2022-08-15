Fill the Boot crew

The annual MDA Fill the Boot Release with Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 fundraising evenr takes place at Square State Brewing on Friday, Aug. 19

ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 will be filling the boot at local bar Square State Brewing for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in a person’s genes. Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. There are many kinds of muscular dystrophy, each affecting specific muscle groups, with signs and symptoms appearing at different ages, and varying in severity. Muscular dystrophy can run in families, or a person can be the first in their family to have muscular dystrophy. There may be several different genetic types within each kind of muscular dystrophy, and people with the same kind of muscular dystrophy may experience different symptoms.

