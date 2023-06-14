Sen. Stacy Jones (SD13), and Rep. Joshua J.T. Larson, (HD17), formed the Community Growth Committee recently. The purpose, according to the two Wyoming delegates, is to have an open dialogue among Sweetwater County elected officials on what the legislators are doing to prepare for the upcoming industrial growth Wyoming residents are about to see.
ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming delegates have been busy with their legislative committees lately, including introducing new committees that may benefit the public.
Sen. Stacy Jones (SD13), and Rep. Joshua J.T. Larson, (HD17), formed the Community Growth Committee recently. The idea came up during their legislative minerals committee meeting in May.
The purpose, according to the two delegates, is to have an open dialogue among Sweetwater County elected officials on what the legislators are doing to prepare for the upcoming industrial growth Wyoming residents are about to see.
This committee wants to address issues on housing availability, infrastructure, and the overall preparedness of the communities.
The committee consists of senators and representatives whose districts are fully within the geographical boundaries of Sweetwater County, one Sweetwater County commissioner, the mayors of Rock Springs and Green River, representatives from the various growing industries in Sweetwater County, executives from Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce, and a representative from the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.
Jones and Larson noted that they will also have special guests who will be invited on an as needed basis.
This committee will benefit the public by getting all of the elected officials the same information at the same time so they can then make educated decisions on how they need to move forward.
“Stacy and I don’t want this committee to be another group that doesn’t get work done,” said Larson. “We want input on legislative action we can take to support the communities in their growth.”
He added, “I encourage members of the public to reach out with their concerns to any elected officials that represent them locally, statewide, or at the federal level.
“We can then take that information to this committee and talk it through.”
The committee is a grassroots effort to prepare Sweetwater County communities for the growth that is coming in the near- and long-term future.
Larson said, “On a final note, it is going to take all of us working together for us to be successful in our goals. Stacy and I look forward to the discussions that this committee will generate.”