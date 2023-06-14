JT and Stacy

Sen. Stacy Jones (SD13), and Rep. Joshua J.T. Larson, (HD17), formed the Community Growth Committee recently. The purpose, according to the two Wyoming delegates, is to have an open dialogue among Sweetwater County elected officials on what the legislators are doing to prepare for the upcoming industrial growth Wyoming residents are about to see.

 Wyoming Legislature Profile Photos

ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming delegates have been busy with their legislative committees lately, including introducing new committees that may benefit the public.

Sen. Stacy Jones (SD13), and Rep. Joshua J.T. Larson, (HD17), formed the Community Growth Committee recently. The idea came up during their legislative minerals committee meeting in May.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus