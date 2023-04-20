glass

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be presenting their ninth annual Downtown First Awards at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. and the community is invited. Admission is free and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be available.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be presenting their 9th annual Downtown First Awards at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. and the community is invited. Admission is free and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be available.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed over 50 nominations to select winners in each award category. Winners will be announced and the awards will be presented at the May 4 event.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus