ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in downtown Rock Springs.

Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several pounds of rocks and paints for kids and adults alike to add their art to the garden. She then set up at Bunning Park for the entire Artember event hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) to offer another opportunity for rock painting.

