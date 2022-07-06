ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host a Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception for the new Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown. This is the fourth gallery installation showcasing local artists since 2015.
Scheduled for Wednesday, July 13th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. just outside of the gallery. This event will be the first opportunity to see the creations in the Art Underground Gallery and meet many of the artists who contributed their talents to the project. The general public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.
Contributing artists and their works include:
· Humers by Debra Becker
· Worlds of Art by Ocean Bosh
· The Harmonica Harbors an Audience by Rebekah Brewer
· The Shallows by Billy Davis
· A Fool of Myself by Lillie Devree
· Untitled by Cheri Gibbons
· Palkia Protects by Amber Hunt
· ! by Lucus Johnson
· Reflections by Paige Knavel
· Sun King by Andi Nations
· The City by Klohe Pitts
· Touch Tone Telephone by Cadence Ranger
· Untitled by Emma Roark
· Throwback by Ivie Schaechterle
· Dialga Destroys by Joseph Skimehorn
· Bloom in the Dark by Serena Schwartz
· Pinstriping by Sean Smith
· Fanvism Portrait by Elisa Sparks
· The Spirit Grows by Chanteu Tosh
· Cosmic Creation by Megan Valez
· Poweful by Kids of the YWCA
· Let's Meet in the Middle by Emiliano Gonzalez & Lucille Leveck
· Bighorn Sheep by Jasmine Krueger & Tristain Wooden
· Dysfunctional Chaos by Jason & River Lee
· Sunflower by Nakeysha Perez & Allison Murray
Over 25 pieces of art will be displayed in the gallery. Artists donated over 250 hours of their time to create the pieces.
The streets department for the city of Rock Springs repainted the underpass before the gallery was installed by local volunteer Ken Wilbert.
The Art Underground Gallery is a project of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
It is designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass while encouraging the community to get involved by adding creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages were invited to create individual murals that are displayed in the gallery. All artwork had to be the artist’s individual work in design and execution. All mediums and themes were welcome.
A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) were available for the community to pick up, free of charge. Because there were a limited number of canvases, they were available on a first come, first served basis.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.