...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Sweetwater and Lincoln
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Therefore, active snowmelt persists in the mountains, increasing
river levels on tributaries feeding the Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
At 10.5 feet, Record stage and flow---18,800 cfs (6/9/1986).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue to crest near
8.5 feet through Saturday.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Sweetwater County through 230 PM MDT...
At 126 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Little America, or near Granger, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Sweetwater County, including the following locations... Reliance.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 63 and 88.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Several ceremonies are planned for this Memorial Day weekend in Rock Springs and Green River.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Locals and visitors will have opportunities to pay their respects to those who served around Sweetwater County throughout Memorial Day weekend.
American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be placing American flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Residents are welcome to place flags and put them on the gravesites of soldiers at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, north of Rock Springs too.