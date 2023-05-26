flags

Several ceremonies are planned for this Memorial Day weekend in Rock Springs and Green River.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Locals and visitors will have opportunities to pay their respects to those who served around Sweetwater County throughout Memorial Day weekend.

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be placing American flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Residents are welcome to place flags and put them on the gravesites of soldiers at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, north of Rock Springs too.

