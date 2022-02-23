ROCK SPRINGS – The 8th annual Downtown First Awards/Volunteer Appreciation Reception took place Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Broadway Theater.
The occasion celebrated independently-owned businesses, organizations and people who make Downtown a priority through their dedication of time and efforts.
The community had the opportunity to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals they believed should be recognized.
A selection committee reviewed the nominations, selecting a winner in each category. There were 80 nominations.
Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen mentioned that residents in the community put in 1400 volunteer hours in 2021.
“Volunteers are vital in our community,” said Mortensen.
Mayor Tim Kaumo announced the winners throughout the evening since URA Manager Chad Banks has been in Cheyenne for the legislative budget sessions.
“It is important to have volunteers,” Kaumo pointed out. “Our city runs on volunteers.
“We wouldn’t have what we have without them.”
Local artist Kaye Tyler created the awards.
Casa Chavez Family Mexican Restaurant won the Outstanding Downtown Business Award.
“They’ve been in business for decades,” Kaumo noted. “It’s a favorite spot for a margarita.”
He added, “We like to keep seeing these businesses prosper and thrive.”
Owner CeCe Velasquez accepted the award with her mother Maria.
“It’s so nice to be celebrated by the community for our hard work,” Velasquez said. “Overall, it feels awesome!”
This award is given to a business located within the downtown area.
Mack and Co Boutique won the Spirit of Downtown Award. The award is presented to a business, organization or person who exemplifies Downtown in their actions.
The Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness – Dr. Chad Franks, MD won the Outstanding New Business/Merchant Award.
This award is given to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2021.
Chris Chewning, clinical coordinator accepted the award on behalf of Dr. Chad Franks.
“I feel like I’m accepting an Oscar!” Chewning chuckled. “This is beautiful! We’re beyond thrilled to offer new, alternative, integrative therapies locally and we’re lucky to be here.”
Kneeland Fine Art won the Better Rock Springs Beautification Award.
“This feels amazing,” owner/artist, Andrew Kneeland expressed. “I’m so honored.”
“Andrew transformed that corner of D Street and Broadway Street,” Kaumo shared. “It’s beautiful inside and out.”
This award is given to a business or property owner in the Downtown Rock Springs focus area who has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs.
Justin Spicer won the Outstanding Individual Award.
“I’m surprised I won this,” said Spicer. “It’s important to support the downtown, where you live and where you work.
“We’re really blessed to be here.”
“Justin is a quiet, behind-the-scenes supporter,” Kaumo said. “He doesn’t do things in a flashy way but he’s a constant presence, very giving to this community, a great friend and business. We’re just thankful to have him in downtown.”
This award is given to a person who, as a representative of his/her organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience.
Liz Strannigan won the Outstanding Volunteer Award.
“Her knowledge of Rock Springs is unmatched,” Kaumo described. “Her service goes way back to Washington D.C.”
This award is given to a person or group whose volunteerism within Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience.