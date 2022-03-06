ROCK SPRINGS – The community came together in remembrance of Kylie Philpott and to support the little girl she loved most.
Rock Springs received nearly a foot of snow but that didn’t stop donors from attending the spaghetti fundraiser Saturday, March 5 at Whisler Chevrolet.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Eagles banquet room but with short notice, the organization closed it to the public.
Andria Whisler and the team at Whisler Chevrolet came to the rescue.
“There were no other options so I wanted to help,” said Whisler. “It feels fabulous to see so many people here.
“We love supporting the community and we’d like to help more people in the future.”
Boschetto's European Market catered the event.
Brad Garduno, owner of Taco Time was enjoying bread and pasta with his mother, Cheryl.
“I’m always willing to support the community and give back,” Garduno shared. “It’s always been a tradition with Taco Time and it always will be.”
Rock Springs resident Shesta Schlaud and one of her daughters were bidding on silent auction items.
“I knew Kylie and I love her daughter Kailyn so much,” Schlaud expressed. “I see Kailyn every morning on the way to school.”
It will be a team effort to raise Kailyn. Schlaud’s best friend Alisa Clark, her husband Kris and Kailyn’s father Dillon Rodenbaugh are going to make new memories with Kailyn.
“I hope she’s just happy,” said local volunteer Tiffany Erramouspe. “I hope she’ll have joy in the memories she has of her mother.
“I also hope she knows that even though she can’t see her mom, her mom will always be with her.”
Allison Volcic worked with Kailyn’s grandmother, Tina Dudic at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center before she passed away.
“I knew Kylie and Kailyn through Tina,” Volcic explained. “I needed to be here and show support for Kylie’s daughter.”
The parking lot was neatly plowed earlier and by the time guests arrived, the pavement in the parking lot was just wet.
“I’m so glad we had a great turn-out, especially during the crazy weather conditions,” Alisa pointed out. “I’d like to thank everyone for their support.”
A myriad of gift baskets decorated the tables as a result of hundreds of generous donors throughout Sweetwater County. Major raffle prizes included a Frank Reubel Sterling Silver and Tanzanite Designs jewelry set, a pellet grill and a 10mm glock.
All proceeds will go to Kailyn’s educational fund.
Those who could not attend the fundraiser may make monetary donations to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive.