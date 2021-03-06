SWEETWATER COUNTY — On the surface, 2020 looked like a tough year, but there was more to it than simply the pandemic. While the Sweetwater County Library System closed all buildings from March 16-May 31 and had to modify current practices, it can still be seen as a year of reinvention and progress.
Here’s a snapshot of innovation at work in our libraries:
— Grab-and-Go activities: The Youth Services librarians put their creativity to work when the libraries had to cancel in-person programs. It was imperative to continue to connect with the children in our community, and one of the most effective ways to do so was through grab-and-go activities. Our librarians came up with fun projects, assembled them into kits, and handed them out for kids to complete at home. They have been an amazing success and many patrons have visited multiple libraries to get new grab-and-go activities for their kids.
— Online programming: In-person programs took in a new form on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube page. Online programs have included traditional Story Time and Toddler Time, art programs such as Creative Crossroads and Create with Konstanz and other online learning opportunities such as Somewhere with Sunny.
— Obstacle courses: At the entrance of each of the libraries, our youth librarians painted a fun obstacle course to entertain youth as they come into the buildings.
— Book bundles: To make selecting books easier, and help youth learn about a subject, the libraries put together book bundles consisting of several books on that topic. Book bundles included topics such as dinosaurs and fairies.
— Seed Library: The White Mountain Library is now offering a Seed Library. Patrons can come in and pick up seeds to help them start their gardening.
— Streaming movies: Right before the pandemic hit, the Sweetwater County Library System started offering Kanopy, a streaming movie service that offers classic movies, indie films and documentaries.
The libraries are working a lot of fun new programs and services for 2021. Here are a few things on the horizon:
— The Children’s Discovery Center: A two-year project in the making, the Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library is set to open this spring. The Discovery Center was completed with donations and by volunteers within our community and will be a hands-on learning space for children.
— Business Station: The library received a grant to provide a Business Station at the White Mountain Library. The Business Station will be available to help small businesses and entrepreneurs.
— Growing Senior Outreach Services: Along with providing homebound delivery to seniors in our community, a few of the librarians at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River are going through training to provide a Creative Aging program to seniors in Sweetwater County. The programs includes information on teaching art to seniors.
— Summer Reading Challenge: In 2020, the Summer Reading Challenge looked different than it did in previous years, but it was still fun and successful. Our librarians are creatively planning a fun Summer Reading Challenge for 2021 to encourage Sweetwater County residents of all ages to read and learn throughout the summer.