ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2021 Sweetwater County Fair will feature many animal and craft exhibits. The Sweetwater County and Daggett County 4-H and FFA groups will have sheep, goat, swine, steer, cat, poultry, rabbit, and horse shows throughout the show. There will also be static exhibits displayed by 4-H and FFA groups that will feature art, baking, candies, canning, crafts, crops, fruit, honey, vegetables, floriculture, needlecraft, and photography.
Organizers invite the public to come see and support all the hard work the youth of Sweetwater and Daggett counties put into raising their animals and making their crafts. To support 4-H and FFA by purchasing livestock, the livestock auction will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 in the indoor arena.
Wyoming’s Big Show will also feature events and contests that are open for public registration. Competitions and live animal shows include horse performance, poultry and rabbit showing, team roping, team penning, team sorting, and barrel racing. The Rotary Dog Show and static entries are also open for public registration. Static entries include art, baking, candies, canning, crafts, crops, fruit, honey, vegetables, floriculture, needlecraft, and photography.
To learn more about open and 4-H/FFA events at Wyoming’s Big Show, open class registration, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.