GREEN RIVER — The Green River Arts Council informed the Green River City Council that they plan to host the annual Art on the Green in August after postponing last year's event due to COVID-19.
Judy Roderick, board member for the Arts Council, informed the city council on April 6 that the Arts Council will host the event in conjunction with the Chambers Riverfest on August 20 and 21, according to a press release.
Roderick said they hope to be able do all the events they have done in the past.
Art on the Green brings local artist and potential visitors together and has been an annual event for the past 16 years.