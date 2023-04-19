Purses

Attendees looked at purses during the Power of the Purse fundraiser event on April 30, 2022. This year's Power of the Purse will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Holiday Inn. All proceeds will go to Hospice of Sweetwater County. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Often, friends and relatives appreciate the care their loved ones received as patients of Hospice of Sweetwater County. Honoring those who have made a difference is a good way to ensure that their lasting impact continues.

The 8th annual Power of the Purse takes place at Holiday Inn on Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds go to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

