Attendees looked at purses during the Power of the Purse fundraiser event on April 30, 2022. This year's Power of the Purse will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Holiday Inn. All proceeds will go to Hospice of Sweetwater County.
ROCK SPRINGS – Often, friends and relatives appreciate the care their loved ones received as patients of Hospice of Sweetwater County. Honoring those who have made a difference is a good way to ensure that their lasting impact continues.
The 8th annual Power of the Purse takes place at Holiday Inn on Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds go to Hospice of Sweetwater County.
Tickets are available at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., in Rock Springs and Elements Integrative Wellness Center, 120 Winston Dr., Suite 101, in Rock Springs.
According to Kolbi McKenzie, owner of Elements Integrative Wellness Center, Linda Garner and Pam Jelaca will be recognized during the event.
Garner, who passed away on December 9, 2022, had a 35-year career as a respite care coordinator for VIRS Respite Care in Rock Springs.
Jelaca, who passed away on November 26, 2022, joined Hospice of Sweetwater County in 1985 and retired as executive director in 2017.
“Both ladies were on the ground floor making really big changes for the non-profits, specifically to Respite and Hospice of Sweetwater County,” said McKenzie. “They dedicated their lives to those non-profits and they deserve recognition.
“They were a legacy for both of those places.”
McKenzie was a grief and bereavement educator for Hospice for five years.
“Pam was my boss and taught me a lot about grief and life and everything in between,” she explained. “She was a tough boss, but a really good teacher.”
Of all the 28 years McKenzie spent in health care, she pointed out that she learned the most through Hospice.
“I grew most as a person at Hospice,” she said. “I learned more about living than I ever taught about dying.”
Her job was to prepare the families for the impending death of a loved one. In the process, she said, she came out “as the blessed one.”
“I came out of every experience as a better person. I became a little bit more attached to life and hope,” she shared.
This year’s theme, according to McKenzie, is celebrating women from around the world. Every table represents a foreign location such as Africa, Mexico, Paris, Hawaii and even Disneyland.
Regarding attire, guests are encouraged to coordinate with the table they’re seated at.
McKenzie gives kudos to Rock Springs High School senior Hadley Banks and the Rock Springs Health Academy for their assistance with the event.
“They’re doing an amazing job,” McKenzie expressed.
Deer Trail Assisted Living is sponsoring the event.
“It’s time to reconnect after having a long, hard winter,” McKenzie said. “We’re ready for a few laughs and enjoy a social gathering for a great cause.”
McKenzie expresses gratitude to the community for supporting this event.
“There’s never a time that the community hasn’t stepped up and supported this,” she mentioned. “Without the community’s help, whether it’s donating a purse or make desserts for us or take photos, we don’t have to look far.”
McKenzie noted that Rock Springs resident Tiffany Cordova deserves special recognition for her efforts in planning the details for the annual event. Cordova has been with Power of the Purse since the beginning.
“She always makes time to make sure Power of the Purse is beautiful.”
The event will feature an all-inclusive soup and salad with heavy appetizers. A variety of desserts from local bakeries will be on site, as well.