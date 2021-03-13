SWEETWATER COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters is a youth serving organization that offers a one-on-one mentoring program for youth ages 5-16. The BBBS mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, which is accomplished by matching youth with mentors from the community to provide one-on-one support in site-based and community-based programs.
At Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County, we know that every child is filled with unique and unending potential. Sometimes, all it takes to ignite that potential is the knowledge that someone is in their corner. Our goal is to make sure that every child has that opportunity. “Bigs” and “Littles” often form strong, supportive relationships that benefit the youth in a variety of ways.
Research shows that children in mentoring relationships have higher levels of academic curiosity and engagement, are less likely to use drugs or alcohol, are less likely to skip school, get along better with peers and family, are more likely to avoid risky behavior, and set higher goals for themselves and their futures. What makes mentoring such a magical process is that it meets every child and every family exactly where they are and strives to grow what is already best in each and every young person. The benefits don’t stop there! Our volunteers often tell us that while they hoped to be a positive influence on a kid, they never expected that being a mentor would have such a positive effect on their own lives as well.
This past year has been tough on all of us, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County has not been immune to the challenges the world has faced. In spite of it all however, we have had the opportunity to celebrate some wonderful successes! Our Bigs and Littles were so creative in finding ways to meet virtually and still have a great time together. They played games, did workouts, made crafts, watched movies, and even attended BBBS virtual events like trips to the Denver Aquarium and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Some Bigs delivered meals to Littles during virtual school and provided support with care baskets. One Big even found a way to fish with his Little from another state through a Facetime call. With these kinds of activities, Bigs and Littles have worked to spend time “separately together” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued to grow their special relationships.
These relationships make a very positive impact on both the Little and the Big, as well as their families, and this has been vital to the youth through unusual times. Kids have had an especially challenging row to hoe with all of the changes, and having their Bigs in their lives really helped provide them with an extra level of support and stability. We are so grateful for all of the support we have received from our community and our amazing volunteers. We look forward to building a larger caseload, exploring site-based mentoring opportunities within the local school districts, returning to hosting in-person engagement activities for matches and families, and continuing to serve in 2021!