SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for May 12 through June 5.
Dakota Lynn Stochburger: A girl born May 12, 2023, to Justin Stochburger and Madisen Danzl of Rock Springs.
Magnolia May Cummings: A girl born May 13, 2023, to Marshal and Rachael Cummings of Green River.
Koda Michael Case: A boy born May 16, 2023, to Kola and Nicole Case of Green River.
Emylee Sue Boudra: A girl born May 25, 2023, to Dylan Boudra and Payton Turnwall of Rock Springs.
Riley Jean Hewitt: A girl born May 27, 2023, to David and Faith Hewitt of Rock Springs.
Jovie Cade Peterson: A girl born June 2, 2023, to Jackson and Maya Peterson of Rock Springs.
Caleb Celestino Sains: A boy born June 3, 2023, to Bobby Sains and Kelly Myers of Rock Springs.
Palmer Kay Yenney: A girl born June 3, 2023, to Wyatt and Taylor Yenney of Rock Springs.
Knoxlee Allen Gines: A girl born June 4, 2023, to Dakota Gines and Basia Koritnik of Rock Springs.
Grayson Alexander Fryer: A boy born June 5, 2023, to Keith Fryer and Kiara Blunk of Green River.
