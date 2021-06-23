SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Areylee Ann Rose Caron: A girl born April 19, 2021, to parents Michael Caron and Anyssa Zancanella of Rock Springs.
Luka Gail Marie Brownlee: A girl born April 20, 2021, to parents Luke and Kristian Brownlee of Green River.
Alexander Edward Brown: A boy born April 23, 2021, to parents Lindsey and Aaron Brown of Rock Springs.
Emlynn Rey Bluemel: A girl born April 27, 2021, to parents Austin and Alyssa Bluemel of Lyman.
Scottlyn Jae Muir: A girl born April 29, 2021, to parents Mandi and Matt Muir of Rock Springs.
Parker James Rasmussen: A boy born May 1, 2021, to parents Morgan Haddock and Kaiden Rasmussen of Rock Springs.
Brilyn EvvaDrew Potter: A girl born May 1, 2021, to parents Kayla and Kory Potter of Green River.
Theodore James Roual: A boy born May 5, 2021, to parents Brent and Ashley Roual of Rock Springs.
Wrynn Lynn Kannegieter: A girl born May 6, 2021, to parents Justine and William Kannegieter of Rock Springs.
Daughtrhy Jaimyson Williams: A boy born May 7, 2021, to parents Brian and Alysha Williams of Rock Springs.
Atreyu Dante’s Castro: A boy born May 11, 2021, to parents Adrian Castro and Tianna Rasmusson of Green River.
Tate Darby Byrnes: A boy born May 12, 2021, to parents Indian and Hannah Byrnes of Green River.
Callan Thomas Wimer: A boy born May 15, 2021, to parents Caleb and Emily Wimer of Green River.
Addalyn Jade Jackson: A girl born May 17, 2021, to parents Holly Pettigrew and Cody Jackson of Rock Springs.
Ellie Josephine Grenier: A girl born May 18, 2021, to parents Jason and Kara Grenier of Rock Springs.
Briseis Amira Valdez: A girl born May 21, 2021, to parents Juan and Louise Valdez of Rock Springs.
Collins Rose Beattie: A girl born May 22, 2021, to parents Jonathan and Raven Beattie of Rock Springs.
Ryker Le Hamblin: A boy born May 23, 2021, to parents Mariah and Bryant Hamblin of Green River.
Layne Otis Lee Lasater: A boy born May 25, 2021, to parents Dianna and Owen Lasater of Rock Springs.
Ellie Drew Russell: A girl born May 26, 2021, to parents Bradley and Lacy Russell of Rock Springs.
Marvin Antonio Godinez-Quinteros: A boy born May 27, 2021, to parents Marvin Godinez-Marroquin and Yasmin Quinteros Munoz of Rock Springs.
Stella Leslie Frommel: A girl born May 28, 2021, to parents Les and Mackenzie Frommel of Rock Springs.
Luke Adrian Tolhurst: A boy born May 30, 2021, to parents Marianna and Jacob Tolhurst of Rock Springs.
Lainey Carney: A girl born June 2, 2021, to parents Jared Carney and Charlsey Knezovich of Pinedale.
Doss McKay Talbott: A boy born June 3, 2021, to parents Callie and Kyle Talbott of Rock Springs.
Mavis Kuvira Maez: A girl born June 7, 2021, to parents Kira Yates and Juaquin Maez of Rock Springs.
Emersyn Grey Jackson: A girl born June 8, 2021, to parents Johnny and Jordan Jackson of Green River.
Hudson Mac Porter: A boy born June 10, 2021, to parents Austin and Mary Porter of Rock Springs.
Isaac Jimenez: A boy born June 11, 2021, to parents Kaleah Fleming and Luis Jimenez of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.