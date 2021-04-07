SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Liam Vziel Montoya Ruiz: A boy born Dec. 21, 2020, to parents Scarlett and Vriel Montoya of Rock Springs.
Abigail Rose Boyles: A girl born Dec. 22, 2020, to parents Jesse and Kelly Boyles of Rock Springs.
Ethan James Phillips: A boy born Dec. 23, 2020, to parents Nicholas and Heather Phillips of Green River.
Henzley Ann McCormick: A girl born Dec. 25, 2020, to parents Kali Prevedel and Chris McCormick of Rock Springs.
Lincoln Henry Kontnik: A boy born Dec. 27, 2020, to parents Zachary and Kennedy Kontnik of Rock Springs.
Freyja Anne Noel Williamson: A girl born Dec. 30, 2020, to parents Amaya Hayes and Chase Williamson of Rock Springs.
Diana Remilloza Staton: A girl born Dec. 30, 2020, to parents Louis and Rizalyn Stanton of Rock Springs.
Collins Dawn Marchetti: A girl born Jan. 7, 2021, to parents Travis Marchetti and Enla French of Rock Springs.
Faith Anne Martinez: A girl born March 1, 2021, to parents Rocky and Tracey Martinez of Rock Springs.
Ajaya Rose Davis: A girl born March 1, 2021, to parents Sean and Mandy Davis of Rock Springs.
Blayze Monte Leaf: A boy born March 3, 2021, to parents Montana Evans and John Leaf of Rock Springs.
Sara Jean Shellman: A girl born March 6, 2021, to parents Dakota Westberg and Donovan Shellman of Rock Springs.
Taven cScott Bertagnolli: A boy born March 9, 2021, to parents A.J. and Natalie Bertagnolli of Rock Springs.
Ronin Bleu Gibson: A boy born March 10, 2021, to parents Gabrielle Pacheco and Joseph Gibson of Rock Springs.
Larry Curry: A boy born March 11, 2021, to parents Clarence and Morgan Curry of Green River.
Allison Reese Zumbrennen: A girl born March 12, 2021, to parents Alec and Monica Zum of Green River.
Carter McKenzie Palmer: A girl born March 13, 2021, to parents Cooper and Kylar Palmer of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.