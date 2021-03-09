SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Beau Adamson Andrew: A boy born Jan. 11, 2021, to parents Dwayne and Chelsey Andrew of Rock Springs.
Maisie Lynn Mackie: A girl born Feb. 1, 2021, to parents James and Alisa Mackie of Rock Springs.
Christian Gabriel Pizzie: A boy born Feb. 4, 2021, to parents Roxana Lopez and Joseph Pizzie of Rock Springs.
Xhakaiah Rose Burge: A girl born Feb. 5, 2021, to parents Londyn Burge of Rock Springs.
Sydney Jay Hamner: A girl born Feb. 9, 2021, to parents Katelyn Werner and Justice Hamner of Rock Springs.
Madison Renea Roberts: A girl born Feb. 12, 2021, to parents Remington and Amanda Roberts of Kemmerer.
Keegan Wilder Allen: A boy born Feb. 16, 2021, to parents Megan and Jon Allen of Rock Springs.
Joseph Michael Aimone: A boy born Feb. 17, 2021, to parents Michael and Blair Aimone of Green River.
Stefania Zenna Allred: A girl born Feb. 19, 2021, to parents Zen and Olga Allred of Rock Springs.
Witten Duane Shillcox: A boy born Feb. 20, 2021, to parents Kaity and Zeb Shillcox of Green River.
Braxton James Dillon: A boy born Feb. 20, 2021, to parents Emilee Herrera and Caleb Dillon of Rock Springs.
Haisley Dawn Bluemel: A girl born Feb. 22, 2021, to parents Chad and Neshia Bluemel of Lyman.
Finley Reese Fields: A girl born Feb. 24, 2021, to parents Michael and Brandie Fields of Rock Springs.
Brooke Marie Russell: A girl born Feb. 28, 2021, to parents Dustin and Heather Russell of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.