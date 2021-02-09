Births (baby feet)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

Tinlee Jae Bloom: A girl born Jan. 16, 2021, to parents Kylie and Skylee Bloom of Green River.

Melvin William Watson: A boy born Jan. 18, 2021, to parents Clayton Watson and Angela Higby of Rock Springs.

William Alan Wooden: A boy born Jan. 20, 2021, to parents Taylor and Beth Wooden of Rock Springs.

Julian Samuel Bernal: A boy born Jan. 20, 2021, to parents Joseph Bernal and Michelle Cukale of Rock Springs.

Zane Thomas Asay: A boy born Jan. 21, 2021, to parents Morgan and Janae Asay of Green River.

Warren Edward Greene: A boy born Jan. 21, 2021, to parents Corby and Kimberly Greene of Green River.

All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.

