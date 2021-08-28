Births (baby feet)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

Damian Jacob Roark: A boy born July 14, 2021, to Tynnan McCalley of Rock Springs.

Henry Scott Williams: A boy born July 14, 2021, to Scott and Hailee Williams of Rock Springs.

Justin Jon Eastman Jr.: A boy born July 15, 2021, to Justin and Kelli Eastman of Rock Springs.

Dylan David Edmonds: A boy born July 19, 2021, to Johnathan and Abbie Edmonds of Green River.

Nathaniel James Wertz: A boy born July 20, 2021, to Zachary Wertz and Kaila Willess of Rock Springs.

Jackson John Grube: A boy born July 21, 2021, to Sean and Anna Grube of Rock Springs.

Elaina Annalee Jacobson: A girl born July 22, 2021, to Jerry and Briana Jacobson of Rock Springs.

Brayden Neil Garman: A boy born July 23, 2021, to Toni Garman of Wamsutter. 

Alexander Jimmy Tate: A boy born July 27, 2021, to Tresha Bachman. of Rock Springs.

Mack Aldo Sing: A boy born July 30, 2021, to Nelly and Michael Sing of Rock Springs.

Wright Clay Cadena: A boy born July 31, 2021, to Katelyn Canavan and Skeiler Cadena of Rock Springs.

Dane Prescot Miller: A boy born July 31, 2021, to Heath and Alyssa Miller of Green River.

Vivian Lipka: A girl born Aug. 2, 2021, to Jason and Chelsey Lipka of Green River.

Paige Penélope Butler: A girl born Aug. 3, 2021, to Shawntell Justice López and Louis Page Butler of Rock Springs.

Easton Meade Taylor: A boy born Aug. 3, 2021, to Bryce and Candise Taylor of Rock Springs.

Shannon Tre: A girl born Aug. 6, 2021, to T'Keyah Rowe and Nick Muije of Rock Springs.

Harlow Amory Himebauch: A girl born Aug. 7, 2021, to Alexandra Shields and Tyler Himebauch of Green River.

Deaken Christopher Lee Martin: A boy born Aug. 7, 2021, to Tyler Martin and Caitlin Morris of Rock Springs. 

Freya Dillard: A girl born Aug. 9, 2021, to Josh and Stephanie Dillard of Rock Springs.

Luke John Zampedri: A boy boy Aug. 10, 2021, to Cody and Amanda Zampedri of Rock Springs. 

Miley Addison Ann Oler: A girl born Aug. 11, 2021, to Lucee Reynolds and Joe Oler of Green River.

Tinslee Rose Muggelberg: A girl born Aug. 14, 2021, to Steele and Angelique Muggelberg of Green River.

